Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise to start shooing again after ranting at crew members

Actor Tom Cruise has returned to the UK for the shooting of his much-awaited, upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7 at Longcross Film Studios.

The actor reportedly took a Christmas break from the shooting of Mission: Impossible 7, which was earlier moved from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England to Longcross.

Tom Cruise's return to the Longcross production floor happened just weeks after he was spotted yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew for not following social distancing norms in the film set.

The recording of his yelling released by The Sun went viral on the internet. At the time, the actor was shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 at Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, England. He noticed two crew members violating social distancing norms by standing close to each other.

"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing. I'm on the phone with every f****ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother***ers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!" said the Mission Impossible 7 actor.

"If I see you do it again, you're f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again," the actor continued, as reported by The Sun.

"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down," said Cruise angrily.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021. Mission Impossible – Libra is the working title of this imminent movie. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

