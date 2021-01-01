Left Menu
The Matrix 4 could be a ‘love story’, reveals Keanu Reeves

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:18 IST
Keanu Reeves did not reveal any details of the plot but it looks like The Matrix 4 may portray a love story of Neo and Trinity. Image Credit: Facebook / The Matrix

While The Matrix is well known for its cyberpunk story of mankind's technological fall, it seems that The Matrix 4 will deviate from its original plot and center around romance. Keanu Reeves, who played Neo in The Matrix series, has recently revealed that The Matrix 4 could be a story of love.

In a recent interview in BBC's chat show program The One Show, Keanu Reeves was speaking highly of The Matrix 4 director and screenwriter Lana Wachowski. Meanwhile, he also said that The Matrix 4 is a 'love story.'

"We have a wonderful writer and director Lana Wachowski she's really written a beautiful….beautiful script and that's a love story, it's inspiring; it's another version of a call to wake up," said Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves did not reveal any details of the plot but it looks like The Matrix 4 may portray a love story of Neo and Trinity. Or maybe the director will introduce new characters to the story. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to play the role of Neo and Trinity.

The other cast members to join The Matrix 4 were Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Andrew Caldwell, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

With The Matrix fans around the world waiting eagerly for the release of The Matrix 4, the box office expectations are soaring high. The Matrix earned $460 million worldwide against the budget of $63 million. The second sequel The Matrix Reloaded earned globally with $740 million and became the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. Whereas, the third sequel The Matrix Revolution made $427 million.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

