'Agents of SHIELD' actor Chloe Bennet shares COVID-19 diagnosis

''Agents of SHIELD'' star Chloe Bennet has revealed that she and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor said she woke up on Christmas morning with ''high fever, and unable to breathe.'' ''It's been a rough week to say the least,'' she wrote, adding that she and her family have been ''battling it out together. We're still not in the clear, but as of now we're doing…okay.'' Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson in ABC/Marvel's ''Agents of SHIELD'', said she decided to share her diagnosis as a warning to others who are not taking the threat of novel coronavirus seriously

''Covid s****. It just really s****,'' ''I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced and took all the necessary precautions and still got VERY sick. And I'm one of the lucky ones. ''I repeat! I'm young healthy and diligent about my health and this virus knocked me the f*** down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be … exhausting. If it can happen to me, it can happen to you,'' she wrote. ''Agents of SHIELD'' ended its seven-season run last year.