Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Agents of SHIELD' actor Chloe Bennet shares COVID-19 diagnosis

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has revealed that she and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Were still not in the clear, but as of now were doingokay. Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson in ABCMarvels Agents of SHIELD, said she decided to share her diagnosis as a warning to others who are not taking the threat of novel coronavirus seriouslyCovid s.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:26 IST
'Agents of SHIELD' actor Chloe Bennet shares COVID-19 diagnosis

''Agents of SHIELD'' star Chloe Bennet has revealed that she and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor said she woke up on Christmas morning with ''high fever, and unable to breathe.'' ''It's been a rough week to say the least,'' she wrote, adding that she and her family have been ''battling it out together. We're still not in the clear, but as of now we're doing…okay.'' Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson in ABC/Marvel's ''Agents of SHIELD'', said she decided to share her diagnosis as a warning to others who are not taking the threat of novel coronavirus seriously

''Covid s****. It just really s****,'' ''I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced and took all the necessary precautions and still got VERY sick. And I'm one of the lucky ones. ''I repeat! I'm young healthy and diligent about my health and this virus knocked me the f*** down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be … exhausting. If it can happen to me, it can happen to you,'' she wrote. ''Agents of SHIELD'' ended its seven-season run last year.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 Premier League players violate lockdown with house party

Four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham broke English lockdown laws by gathering inside a house together over Christmas just after the government had tightened coronavirus restrictions in response to a new transmissible vari...

Elderly woman, two children killed as hut catches fire in Rajasthan

An elderly woman and two children died after a thatched hut caught fire in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Surnana village on Friday, Station House Officer, Lunkaransar police station, Ishwar...

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.45 PM

At least 25 healthworkers each took part in the dry run, organised in fourdistricts of Kerala to asses the preparedness ofthe states health sector for the COVID-19 vaccination oncethe vaccine is receivedMES2 TN-MEETING-STALIN-FLUTTER Woman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021