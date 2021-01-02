Left Menu
"Nurture the artiste within," Ayushmann Khurrana's advice to son on his birthday

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished his son, Virajveer Khurrana on his ninth birthday by penning down a heartfelt note on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:06 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's son Virajveer Khurrana. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished his son, Virajveer Khurrana on his ninth birthday by penning down a heartfelt note on Saturday. The 'Badhai Ho' star took to his Instagram on Saturday and bestowed his son with some fatherly advice by penning down a heartfelt note for him in the caption, along with a throwback picture of the birthday boy.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music." He further added, "I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year's Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane."

Along with the sweet birthday wish for his son, Ayushmann shared a picture of Virajveer quietly engrossed in playing his guitar while sitting in a corner. The post from the star garnered more than five lakh likes within a span of four hours with various celebrities commenting on it.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree @ayushmannk . Happy birthday to Virajveer." Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote "happy bdayyyyy my favourite boy."

The soon to be mom, Anushka Sharma also left a heart emoji in the comments section. On the work front, after wrapping 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule, the 'Vicky Donor' actor is set to team up with Junglee Pictures for his new offering 'Doctor G.' (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

