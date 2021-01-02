Bomb-like object found at village in Latur, police reach spot

A hand grenade-like object was found in a lake in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. Local people spotted the object at Shirur Tajband village in Ahmedpur tehsil and alerted police.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has reached the site, said a senior police official. Police created a safety perimeter around it but they were yet to examine the object, he said.

''We are waiting for a bomb suit and we will get it from Nanded tomorrow morning. Then we will examine it,'' said additional Superintendent of Police Himmat Jadhav..