Entertainment News Roundup: Carlos do Carmo, Portugal's fado, died at 81 and BTS wraps up record-breaking New Year's Eve online concert

Carlos do Carmo, the 'Sinatra' of Portugal's fado, dies aged 81

Portuguese singer Carlos do Carmo, one of the country's most beloved artists who was known as the "Sinatra" of the soulful, melancholic fado music, died on Friday at the age of 81. Do Carmo, born in Lisbon in 1939, said goodbye to the stage last year after a long career during which he took fado around the world. He became the first Portuguese artist to receive a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world. Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, who have all collaborated with BTS in recent years, joined on a special stage by connecting remotely.