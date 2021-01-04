Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tandav' about ambitious people and pressure: Saif Ali Khan

The series also marks the digital debut of Zafar, known for directing blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Sultan The filmmaker said he initially wanted to make Tandav as a film but soon realised that only long format would justify the material they had.Two weeks after the release of his blockbuster Salman Khan starrer Sultan in 2016, Zafar met Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video to pitch the show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:59 IST
'Tandav' about ambitious people and pressure: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday said his upcoming political drama series ''Tandav'' delves into the psyche of people caught in the greed for power. Created and directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Khan said the show would have been equally impactful with a theme other than politics as it speaks about the Indian society in general. ''This is primarily for me a show about people and pressure. What happens to ambitious people when you give them goals they really want? It's a complete cross section of Indian society. It didn't really have to be on politics. It could've been on something else.

''But we are a political nation and we like discussing it, so it's a really good idea for a show. This is a fantasy show, a fiction. It's dressed up and has influences from all over the place,'' Khan said at the virtual press conference for the launch of the show's trailer. Set in Delhi, ''Tandav'' aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The Amazon Prime Video series marks the digital debut of Kapadia. The 63-year-old actor quipped that she is now ''flavour of the season'', thanks to her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Christopher Nolan's ''Tenet''. Kapadia said she was instantly drawn to the fascinating story of ''Tandav'' and its rich ensemble cast.

''To get an opportunity to work with Ali Abbas Zafar was a major draw for me. My character is well etched and I thought it was interesting and a lot of fun. Web gives you more screentime, so your character can be developed a lot more. It's great to be in this space,'' she added. The series also marks the digital debut of Zafar, known for directing blockbusters such as ''Tiger Zinda Hai'', ''Bharat'' and ''Sultan'' The filmmaker said he initially wanted to make ''Tandav'' as a film but soon realised that only long format would justify the material they had.

Two weeks after the release of his blockbuster Salman Khan starrer ''Sultan'' in 2016, Zafar met Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video to pitch the show. ''We kept going back and forth. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' happened, then 'Bharat' released and the show kept getting pushed. But post 'Bharat' I realised I had to jump into it. That's how the journey started,'' he added. Purohit said the show fit perfectly in the streaming platform's catalogue stories from the Indian soil.

''We were riveted when Ali narrated us the story. We felt the story was like a peek into the world that we read about in newspapers, see on TV but know little about. It was an easy decision to make. We are incredibly proud of the show and the journey it has had.'' Writer Gaurav Solanki, known for penning Anubhav Sinha's acclaimed ''Article 15'', said he lived with the show's characters for 18-20 months, which helped him capture their complexities and ambitions. ''The show is about power and why people need so much of it, what happens to that young idealism when you face the real world with all its beauty and ugliness. I got to explore several characters and their shades through the show,'' he said.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, ''Tandav'' also stars Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank loans grow 1.3 pc q-o-q in Q3

Yes Bank said on Monday its total loans grew by 1.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 1.69 lakh crore from Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 per cent compared ...

Sukino Healthcare Launches its Multidimensional Post-COVID-19 Respiratory Distress Rehabilitative Treatment

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 4 ANINewsVoir Sukino Healthcare, Indias first and only continuum care provider has announced today, the launch of its post-COVID-19 multidisciplinary respiratory distress rehabilitative treatment for patie...

UK PM Johnson to impose tougher COVID-19 curbs shortly

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would impose tougher restrictions on England shortly to contain a rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak and indicated that secondary schools may not reopen this month. Cases of COVID-...

BCT Digital wins Rising Star Award from Chartis Research

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- BCT Digital, Bahwan CyberTek, with its risk management product suite rt360, recently won the Rising Star Award. The rt360 product suite aims to drive digital transformation for banks and financial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021