In a bid to kick start the New Year, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday treated fans to a stunning selfie as she channels her refreshed and rejuvenated mood.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:52 IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares stunning picture as she's 'all set for 2021'
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to kick start the New Year, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday treated fans to a stunning selfie as she channels her refreshed and rejuvenated mood. The 'Life in a metro' star who had gone to Goa for a family vacation, took to Instagram and posted a picture from her flight back home. Shetty looks stunning as she sports a white V-neck top with red designer print while she donned a low make up look.

By accessorising her look with a pair of broad framed shades, the 'Apne' star clicked a selfie in an aeroplane as she heads back to her home in Mumbai. The 'Dhadkan' star captioned the post as, "Refreshed. Rejuvenated. Rebooted. All set for you, 2021. Bring it on, but be kind to our DreamSS @DreamSSbySS...#FlyingHigh #DreamSS #gratitude #tiedye #colour."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 61 thousand fans liked the post within thirty minutes of being posted. In awe of the selfie, Shetty's fans chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Of late, Shetty has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the actor expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. (ANI)

