Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, direct hints on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6

Updated: 04-01-2021 22:05 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most highly demanding animated films the avid viewers are waiting for the couple of years. These loved anime movie sequels gathered lots of audiences throughout the world. The success of Kung Fu Panda sequels would have paved the way for the fourth film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to be out with its fourth installment but the renewal is yet to be done. Predictably, the fourth installment will also hit the big screen and make a remarkable success like the previous sequels. Kung Fu Panda 3 was released in 2016 and grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories and globally earned USD 521.2 million. The Kung Fu Panda franchise earned USD 1.8 billion and ranked tenth highest-grossing animated franchise and the third highest-grossing DreamWorks Animation's franchise behind Shrek and Madagascar.

However, DreamWorks Animation's CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier commented on Kung Fu Panda 4 and more sequels. Katzenberg said the series can see three more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3. This gave a clear message that the development of Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 is inevitable after the release of fourth movie.

But on January 13, 2016, co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson had a conversation with Collider. "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that," said Jennifer Yuh.

The highly anticipated animated movie, Kung Fu Panda 4 may see the actors reprising their voice-over roles like Jack Black (as Po), Jackie Chan (as Monkey), Angelina Jolie (as Tigress), Lucy Liu (as Viper), Bryan Cranston (as Li Shan), Dustin Hoffman (as Shifu) and Seth Rogen (as Mantis).

Fans can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas with his minions. However, the plot is kept under wraps to avoid excessive speculations and rumors.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

