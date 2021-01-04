Comedian Chris Rock 'can't wait' to get coronavirus vaccine

American comedian Chris Rock revealed he "can't wait" to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to him. According to Fox News, the 55-year-old comedian told CBS' Gayle King that he's not really worried about how they are made, just that they work on the public.

"Let me put it this way: Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," he reasoned. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."

As reported by Fox News, the Brooklyn native spoke about how he's used the pandemic to really dive deep into therapy and address some issues in his past. Rock said, "You have to tell the truth [in therapy]. Sometimes I wasn't kind, and sometimes I wasn't listening. Sometimes I was selfish. And ultimately, who do you want to be? On the outside, it looks like I'm this daring person, but, boy, can I play it safe. I need to jump in the pool a little bit."

He told King he spends about seven hours a week talking to a professional. "People get better and people change," Rock explained.

"Right now, we're going through this thing where we're punishing people for thinking and feeling and saying things 20, 30 years ago. " "Do you know how easy it would be for me in one of my specials to name a name, or show a picture of someone and say, 'This person called me (expletive)' and ruin someone's life? ... I'm going to hope that what they did to me shames them in some way and they teach their kids better. That's my wish for them," he added. (ANI)