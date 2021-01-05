Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts still alive, despite reports of death
A day after the demise of former Bond girl Tanya Roberts was reported, her representatives announced on Monday (local time) that she is still alive.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:20 IST
A day after the demise of former Bond girl Tanya Roberts was reported, her representatives announced on Monday (local time) that she is still alive. According to Variety, the 'That 70s Show' star's representative Mike Pingel said that although her partner, Lance O'Brien, originally thought she had died, the hospital called Monday morning (local time) to report she was still alive.
Pingel also revealed that though alive, the 65-year-old actor is in the ICU in a "dire" condition. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24, and was admitted to Cedar-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles.
Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a glorious career in modeling and TV advertisements before making her film debut in 1975. Roberts played Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film 'A View to a Kill' and Midge Pinciotti on 'That '70s Show.' (ANI)
