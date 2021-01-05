Left Menu
Phenomenal experience: Riteish Deshmukh praises Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh lauded Vikramaditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK' and termed the Netflix based film "a phenomenal experience".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:00 IST
Poster of 'AK vs AK' (Image Source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Riteish Deshmukh lauded Vikramaditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK' and termed the Netflix based film "a phenomenal experience". Deshmukh took to Twitter to share a poster of the movie, which features Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

"Mind has been blown!!! #AKvsAK is a phenomenal experience - @VikramMotwane take a bow my friend," tweeted Deshmukh. He then went on to heap praise on Kashyap, Kapoor, and his actor son Harshvardhan Kapoor who has a cameo in the film.

"@anuragkashyap72 how good are you, @AnilKapoor Sir, only you could do this, you are pure gold in this film but @HarshKapoor_has outdone your entire performance in one scene," the 'Housefull' actor's tweet further read. While Kapoor essays the role of a yesteryear actor, Kashyap plays the role of a disgraced film director in the film.

'AK vs AK,' revolves around the story of a movie star and a film director who get into a public spat, following which the director retaliates by kidnapping the actor's daughter and films the search for her in real-time. The Netflix India Original film was released on the platform on December 24, which also happens to be Anil Kapoor's birthday. (ANI)

