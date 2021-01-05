Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case

But the Council Chamber decided to refer to the court all 10 people who were ultimately charged, meaning that only one trial related to the case should take place.Among those to stand trial is Salah Abdeslam, who is also suspected of playing a major role in the Paris attacks, and Mohamed Abrini, the Brussels native who walked away from Brussels Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:21 IST
10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case

Ten people including the lone known surviving suspect in the 2015 deadly Paris attacks have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the suicide bombings which killed 32 people and injured hundreds in the Brussels subway and airport nearly five years ago. According to the federal prosecutor's office, the Brussels Chamber of the Council also decided on Tuesday that charges against three others suspects should be dismissed.

Earlier this year, prosecutors requested that eight of the 13 main suspects should be referred to the criminal court of assizes — the court that tries the most serious crimes — for charges of assassinations and attempted assassinations in a terrorism context, and for belonging to a terror group. But the Council Chamber decided to refer to the court all 10 people who were ultimately charged, meaning that only one trial related to the case should take place.

Among those to stand trial is Salah Abdeslam, who is also suspected of playing a major role in the Paris attacks, and Mohamed Abrini, the Brussels native who walked away from Brussels' Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate. Abdeslam was captured in Brussels on March 18, 2016, and his arrest may have prompted other members of the Islamic State group cell to rush attack plans already in motion. Four days later, suicide bombers detonated their explosives in the Brussels airport and metro during the morning rush hour. In Paris, the network of French and Belgian fighters killed 130 people in attacks at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and in bars and restaurants.

Around 900 people are among those who suffered physical or mental trauma in the Brussels attacks, which were claimed by IS. The case will now be transferred to the Court of Appeal, which will decide when the case will be heard by the Chamber for Indictments. A date has yet to be set for the trial, which is expected to start in the autumn.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...

Tourist couple killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

A tourist couple from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was killed and three others, including their two sons, were injured as their car fell into a gorge near Tehri lake here, officials said on Tuesday. The car was on its way to Dhanaulti whe...

SC finds no infirmity in approvals to Central Vista Project, says can’t be asked to govern

The Centres ambitious Central Vista Project, covering a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens Delhi, got the green signal on Tuesday from the Supreme Court which found no infirmity in grant of environment clearance a...

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021