Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 01:26 IST
Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.

The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the highest awards in the music industry, may take place in March. The Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, did not immediately return a request for comment.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...

Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February

Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021