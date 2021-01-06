Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Noma Dumezweni joins Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

The film, to be directed by Rob Marshall, will feature singer-actor Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula.The cast also includes Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton, while British actor Jonah Hauer-King will take on the role of Prince Eric.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:57 IST
Actor Noma Dumezweni joins Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

''The Undoing'' breakout Noma Dumezweni has come aboard Disney's live-action remake of ''The Little Mermaid''. The film, to be directed by Rob Marshall, will feature singer-actor Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton, while British actor Jonah Hauer-King will take on the role of Prince Eric. The original film, which released in 1989, narrated the story of Ariel, a teenage mermaid who dreams of living on the surface world and marrying Prince Eric.

Her fortunes change when a sea witch named Ursula offers to send Ariel to the human world in exchange for her beautiful voice. The details of Dumezweni's role in the movie have not yet been disclosed, but according to Deadline, a new character has been created especially for her. The film will incorporate the original songs from the animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. Dumezweni recently won accolades for playing Hugh Grant’s defense lawyer in HBO's ''The Undoing'', which also featured Nicole Kidman. The actor had also featured in BBC and Hulu's ''Normal People'', starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Speaker's staffer K Ayyappan fails to turn up again before Customs

K Ayyappan, the Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday failed to appear before Customs Department, which had issued summons to him yesterday after he skipped appearing before it. Ayyappan ...

EU agency ponders approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Unions medicines agency was meeting Wednesday to consider giving the green light to Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that would give the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus ...

ITBP orders over Rs 8-cr worth of khadi mats from KVIC for CAPFs

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday placed an order worth over Rs 8 crore with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for procurement of khadi durries or mats for various central paramilitary forces, officials said. A memorandu...

A total of 71 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

The total number of people infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus in India now stands at 71, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. According to an official release, there is a steady decline in the numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021