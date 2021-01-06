Left Menu
Russian Doll Season 2 renewal updates, more on existence of parallel universe

Many fans are questioning whether or not the filming for Russian Doll Season 2 has started. Image Credit: Facebook / Russian Doll

The renewal of Russian Doll for Season 2 was accomplished in June 2019. Since then Netflix and Russian Doll enthusiasts across the world have been waiting for the exact release date. They have also become aggressive to know what they can see in the story.

The filming for Russian Doll Season 2 was supposed to commence in May last year. However, we all the know the hindrance on the way of its development – Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. The global entertainment industry incurred unfathomable financial losses due to the global lockdown.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). The actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will be in Season 2.

Many fans are questioning whether or not the filming for Russian Doll Season 2 has started. They need to wait for few months as the world is still badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

If sources are to be believed, Russian Doll Season 2 will revolve more around the video games connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during a media interaction that the second season would be built upon the video game connecting it with the previous one.

The making of second season will not be possible without the contribution of Natasha Lyonne. She will also contribute as an executive director, producer and writer. Charlie Barnett will be back for playing the active main role as Alan Zaveri.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

The first season ended with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

