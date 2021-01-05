Left Menu
The Dragon Prince Season 4: Possible release in 2021, more conflicts between humans & dragons

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:06 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4: Possible release in 2021, more conflicts between humans & dragons
The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Since The Dragon Prince Season 3 aired on November 2019, Season 4 has become one of the highly anticipated series. The series enthusiasts have constantly been asking when Dragon Prince Season 4 will be out and what interesting things they can see.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

According to some sources, the imminent Season 4 of Dragon Prince will see the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

