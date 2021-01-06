Farhan Akhtar remembers legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary
Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday paid tribute the late star who left for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:21 IST
Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday paid tribute the late star who left for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of the 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' star.
Along with the photograph, Akhtar wrote, "Miss you Om ji,(with folded hands emoticon)." Known for his fluent dialogue delivery, Om Puri, during his career performed in many memorable films like 'Aakrosh', 'Maqbool', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Gandhi', 'Ardh Satya', 'Mirch Masala', 'Tamas', 'Sadgati', 'Droh Kaal', 'Chachi 420' and others. (ANI)
