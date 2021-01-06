Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farhan Akhtar remembers legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary

Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday paid tribute the late star who left for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:21 IST
Farhan Akhtar remembers legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary
Om Puri (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday paid tribute the late star who left for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of the 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' star.

Along with the photograph, Akhtar wrote, "Miss you Om ji,(with folded hands emoticon)." Known for his fluent dialogue delivery, Om Puri, during his career performed in many memorable films like 'Aakrosh', 'Maqbool', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Gandhi', 'Ardh Satya', 'Mirch Masala', 'Tamas', 'Sadgati', 'Droh Kaal', 'Chachi 420' and others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's proposed changes to anti-smoking law face objections from tobacco industry

Indias tobacco industry will object to a proposal to ban smoking zones in hotels and prohibit advertising at cigarette kiosks as the government steps up anti-smoking efforts, two executives said on Wednesday.India has over the years introdu...

India stands ready to enhance Sri Lanka's capabilities to meet maritime, security challenges: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that COVID-19 has not dented the bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and given an opportunity to work even more closely together. Addressing a joint press conference wi...

Moderna vaccine expected to work against British variant -Dutch drugs authority

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to also be effective against the new variant of coronavirus detected in Britain, the Dutch national drugs authority CBG said on Wednesday.The CBG said the European Commission was expecte...

No signs of bird flu in Telangana, all precautions taken, says State Animal Husbandry Minister

Amid the spread of bird flu in several parts of the country, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021