Song Joong-ki grabs headlines for Vincenzo, Space Sweepers, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:53 IST
Song Joong-ki grabs headlines for Vincenzo, Space Sweepers, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2
Song Joong-ki also hosted the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, which took place on December 6, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Joong-Ki

Song Joong-ki has been in the news for the last few months for his different projects. Currently, he is busy working on his upcoming Kdrama Vincenzo which is scheduled to premiere on tvN in 2021. In fact, he was recently spotted in a script reading session with Jeon Yeo Bin, Ok Taecyeon, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Jo Han Chul.

He is also working on an upcoming South Korean space opera film Space Sweepers. The film is directed by Jo Sung-hee. Song Joong-ki is playing the role of Tae-ho in the movie which is set to be released on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

The 34-years-old actor has recently withdrawn from Season of You and Me, a biopic of late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae-Ha. However, he showed his support to the movie and its stars by sending a truck with snacks to the production set. Meanwhile, Sun-kyu, one of the actors of Season of You and Me has posted a picture on his Instagram page showing himself and Yoo Jae-myung posing in front of the snacks truck. The big poster over the truck is written in the Korean language.

"Season of You and Me. I'm cheering on actors Yoo Jae-myung and Jin Sun-kyu. From, Song Joong-ki," reported Soompi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 진선규 (@knuababoda96)

Moving forward, the Descendants of the Sun actor has some interesting projects on his plate. Fans are waiting to see him in the role of Vincenzo Cassano on the series Vincenzo. Song Joong-ki will act as an Italian lawyer, who is also a mafia consigliere. Vincenzo will return to Korea as Park Joo-Hyung after a major intra-organizational conflict. The Kdrama is directed by Kim Hee-won and written by Park Jae-bum. The other main casting members to join him are Jeon Yeo-been as Hong Cha-young and Ok Taecyeon as Jang Jun-woo.

Song Joong-ki also hosted the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, which took place on December 6, 2020. The program was organized by CJE&M and aired on their music channel Mnet. This is the fourth time the actor hosted the Mnet awards. Earlier, Song Joong-ki hosted the award ceremony in 2012, 2017 and 2018.

Moreover, Arthdal Chronicles has been renewed for season 2. Fans are happy to learn that Song Joong-Ki will return as Eun-seom and Saya in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. However, the production team is still tight-lipped about the release date.

