Succession Season 3: Jeremy Strong spotted in Brooklyn, creator’s opinion on filming

HBO renewed Succession for Season 3 long before in August 2019. The series lovers expected Succession Season 3's release in 2020, which was not possible due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

HBO announced that the production for Succession Season 3 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all have seen how the pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Thus, the release of third season was never possible in 2020.

The series lovers have started discussing if the filming for Succession Season 3 has started after a fan of Jeremy Strong posted a picture on Instagram. He captioned the image, "Jeremy Strong casually spotted in Brooklyn as season 3 starts filming in NYC."

While elaborating the image in the description page, he wrote, "Our number one boy was spotted on the streets of Brooklyn amidst filming season three of Succession! By the looks of it, (hair dyed and cut paired with a full brown outfit) Kendall is BACK! Cannot wait for more pics from filming! Also shoutout to Reddit user scrambled_egs for sharing! #jeremystrong #kendallroy #succession #hbo"

Jeremy Strong played the role of Kendall Roy, the second son of Logan Roy in the last 2 seasons of Succession.

In an interview with Variety last year, the showrunner Jesse Armstrong shared his plan to start the filming before Christmas in New York.

"We are letting the work expand to fill the acres of time we've suddenly found. I'm probably making no more progress than if I'd had six weeks instead of the six months that we've had," Armstrong told to Variety.

On the other hand, Sarah Snook told Variety on Succession Season 3, "I think it's a thing that everybody's aware of, and audiences are really intuitive these days. Even just seeing a mask in the background of something or hand sanitizer, those things that have become part of our daily lives, those things maybe, but nothing that is so overt that is going to really tackle it head on, because that's not the show," Snook said. "We want to see the Roys doing the thing that they've been doing that we love, not pivoting towards a pandemic story."

Assuming that the Succession Season 3 is already under production, it should take another few months to complete the tasks. Thus, its release can't be expected before mid of 2021.

Succession Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.

