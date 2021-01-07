Left Menu
Development News Edition

Succession Season 3: Jeremy Strong spotted in Brooklyn, creator’s opinion on filming

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:43 IST
Succession Season 3: Jeremy Strong spotted in Brooklyn, creator’s opinion on filming
In an interview with Variety last year, the showrunner Jesse Armstrong shared his plan to start the filming before Christmas in New York. Image Credit: IMDb

HBO renewed Succession for Season 3 long before in August 2019. The series lovers expected Succession Season 3's release in 2020, which was not possible due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

HBO announced that the production for Succession Season 3 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all have seen how the pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Thus, the release of third season was never possible in 2020.

The series lovers have started discussing if the filming for Succession Season 3 has started after a fan of Jeremy Strong posted a picture on Instagram. He captioned the image, "Jeremy Strong casually spotted in Brooklyn as season 3 starts filming in NYC."

While elaborating the image in the description page, he wrote, "Our number one boy was spotted on the streets of Brooklyn amidst filming season three of Succession! By the looks of it, (hair dyed and cut paired with a full brown outfit) Kendall is BACK! Cannot wait for more pics from filming! Also shoutout to Reddit user scrambled_egs for sharing! #jeremystrong #kendallroy #succession #hbo"

Jeremy Strong played the role of Kendall Roy, the second son of Logan Roy in the last 2 seasons of Succession.

In an interview with Variety last year, the showrunner Jesse Armstrong shared his plan to start the filming before Christmas in New York.

"We are letting the work expand to fill the acres of time we've suddenly found. I'm probably making no more progress than if I'd had six weeks instead of the six months that we've had," Armstrong told to Variety.

On the other hand, Sarah Snook told Variety on Succession Season 3, "I think it's a thing that everybody's aware of, and audiences are really intuitive these days. Even just seeing a mask in the background of something or hand sanitizer, those things that have become part of our daily lives, those things maybe, but nothing that is so overt that is going to really tackle it head on, because that's not the show," Snook said. "We want to see the Roys doing the thing that they've been doing that we love, not pivoting towards a pandemic story."

Assuming that the Succession Season 3 is already under production, it should take another few months to complete the tasks. Thus, its release can't be expected before mid of 2021.

Succession Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 started filming? Know more on cast & other updates

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects bail petition of Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad KMSS and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship Amendemnt Act lodged by t...

Freight corridors will help in development of new growth centres in India: PM Modi

The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India and will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The ...

Indian-American becomes US Army's first CIO

Indian-American Dr Raj Iyer has taken over as the first Chief Information Officer of the US Army, after the Pentagon created the position in July 2020. One of the highest ranking Indian-American civilians in the US Department of Defense, Iy...

Keeping coronavirus at bay, Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals

Vietnams success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting funds, foreign investors, experts and analysts say.Its strength in contai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021