Mayawati dismisses nephew as BSP co-ordinator amid succession rumors
Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains full maturity. She said her brother and Akashs father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.
- Country:
- India
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday night said she is divesting her nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as the party's national co-ordinator and her ''successor''. Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains ''full maturity''. She said her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before. The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, leading the charge for the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha polls, today filed his nomination from the party stronghold Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.
ED raids 10 premises of Tulsiani Constructions and Developers in Uttar Pradesh
India's rising global stature not liked by some powers: PM Modi at election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.
Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh polls
"Congress intends to allow unrestricted cow slaughter": Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi