Taapsee Pannu runs towards final schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket'

After working her fingers to the bone, Taapsee Pannu is all set to shoot for the final schedule of her upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Rashmi Rocket'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:12 IST
Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After working her fingers to the bone, Taapsee Pannu is all set to shoot for the final schedule of her upcoming Bollywood film titled 'Rashmi Rocket'. Treating her fans to a picture featuring herself performing sun salutation on the shore. In the snap, the 'Pink' actor is seen sporting the costume of 'Rashmi', her character in the film as she effortlessly stretches her body out for the capture.

She wrote in the caption, "Sun salutations Rashmi style, #RashmiRocket racing towards the final schedule." Within 15 minutes of being posted, the picture gained more than 40,000 likes including one like from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Earlier, the actor who has transformed her body for her much-anticipated film 'Rashmi Rocket' shared a fashionista post of hers with fans. Her upcoming sports flick is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The drama, which chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. Besides that, she also has 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Haseen Dillruba' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

