'I am waiting..': Kareena Kapoor shares her alluring monochrome picture

Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with an alluring monochrome picture on Thursday as she waits for something 'special'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:39 IST
Kareena Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with an alluring monochrome picture on Thursday as she waits for something 'special'. On Instagram, Bebo shared a captivating picture that shows her decked in a sleek cut dress with elegant makeup and open hair.

She also added a little caption to the monochrome picture which read, "I'm waiting..." with red heart emoticons. The enchanting picture garnered more than two lakh likes within an hour of being posted. Fellow friends and celebrities also poured loved filled messages for the star in the comments section. Malaika Arora wrote, "Am also waiting".

Kareena is expecting a second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Most recently, Kareena wrapped up shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar's shelved film 'Takht'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

