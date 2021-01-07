Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important for me to do roles that contribute to the film's story: Malavika Mohanan

But this has been in discussion for years and what we can do as new actors is that we can pick up movies that can bring about a change, Mohanan told PTI.Citing the example of her upcoming Tamil film Master in which she plays a young college professor, the 27-year-old actor said she is happy her character contributes to the story which revolves around an alcoholic professor, played by Vijay, and a gangster Vijay Sethupathi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:47 IST
Important for me to do roles that contribute to the film's story: Malavika Mohanan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Malavika Mohanan, best known for films like ''Beyond the Clouds'' and ''Petta'', says there is a dearth of well-etched roles for women actors across film industries, especially in big-budget potboiler movies. The actor made her debut in 2013 with Malayalam romantic drama ''Pattam Pole'' and has also worked in films in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. ''... That is the major disparity and it is there in all industries, including Bollywood, where in masala movies she (heroine) will have one or two scenes, fall in love, have songs, etc. ''But this has been in discussion for years and what we can do as new actors is that we can pick up movies that can bring about a change,'' Mohanan told PTI.

Citing the example of her upcoming Tamil film ''Master'' in which she plays a young college professor, the 27-year-old actor said she is happy her character contributes to the story which revolves around an alcoholic professor, played by Vijay, and a gangster (Vijay Sethupathi). ''In 'Master', it is not that she (her character) is just an eye-candy or I am there for the romantic angle. She is contributing to the story. For me it is always important to do roles that contribute to the story. There is no fun in just looking pretty,'' she added. Mohanan said she had asked Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of ''Master'', how well-rounded her part in the film was.

''Gone are the days when women were portrayed as delicate darlings, it is such a cliche. Now there are bada** roles written for women,'' she said, adding American action revenge drama films ''Kill Bill'', starring Uma Thurman is one of her all-time favourite series. ''As little girls we have always seen boys do all the action, even in Marvel superhero films. When I saw 'Kill Bill' I wanted to do a role like that. In 'Master', unfortunately I don't have action sequences. (But) I want to do it. I prefer doing action sequences over dance.'' Produced by Xavier Britto, ''Master'' was initially planned for a theatrical release on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to hit cinema houses on January 13 in Tamil and a day later in Hindi.

Mohanan is next teaming up with south star Dhanush for a film, to be directed by acclaimed-director Karthick Naren. The actor is also in talks for an action film, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab Goswami, two others do not appear before Raigad court

TV journalist Arnab Goswami, an accused in an abetment of suicide case, failedto appear before a court in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday, prompting the prosecution to seek a warrant against him. Alibaug Police had arrested Goswa...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. tops 21 million casesMore Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total infections crossed the 21 million mark, de...

Connectivity to Southeast Asia enhanced with addition of China-East India Service: DP World

Global logistics services provider DP World on Thursday said its Chennai Container Terminal CCT has enhanced connectivity to the Southeast Asia with the addition of a new service, China-East India Service CIS, from January 5. The service, t...

Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021