Three Indian features part of IFFI's international competition lineup of 15 films

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday released the lineup of international movies that will compete in the competition section during the festival. Three Indian films, ''Bridge'' by Kripal Kalita, ''A Dog And His Man'' by Siddharth Tripathy and Ganesh Vinayakan's ''Thaen'' have made it into the list,which includes best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world.

The list also includes Portugal's ''The Domain'', directed by Tiago Guedes; ''Into The Darkness'' from Denmark by Anders Refn; director Kamen Kalev's ''February'' from Bulgaria and France; ''My Best Part '' by Nicolas Maury; Piotr Domalewski's ''I Never Cry'' from Poland and Ireland; and ''La Veronica'' by Leonardo Medel from Chile. The selected 15 films will compete for the Golden Peacock (best film) as well as Silver Peacock awards for best director and best actor (male and female).

Kalita-helmed ''Bridge'' is set in Assam and portrays the story of Jonaki, a strong and independent woman who endures a lot in her life at a young age. While Vinayakan's ''Thaen'' chronicles the story of a couple living with their mute daughter in the Nilgiris forest.

In his feature ''A Dog And His Man'', Tripathy examines the human consequences of industrial development projects. South Korea's ''Light For The Youth''; Spain's ''Red Moon Tide''; Iran's ''Dream About Sohrab''; ''The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night'' from Afghanistan and Iran; Taiwan's ''The Silent Forest''; and ''The Forgotten'' from Ukraine and Switzerland are also part of the competition.

Golden Peacock carries a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh while the best director award has a prize of Rs 15 lakh. The best actor award (male and female) entails a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

The movies are also eligible to compete for Special Jury Award, which is given to a film or an individual for his/her artistic contribution to the movie. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

