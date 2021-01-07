Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Indian features part of IFFI's international competition lineup of 15 films

The selected 15 films will compete for the Golden Peacock best film as well as Silver Peacock awards for best director and best actor male and female.Kalita-helmed Bridge is set in Assam and portrays the story of Jonaki, a strong and independent woman who endures a lot in her life at a young age.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:04 IST
Three Indian features part of IFFI's international competition lineup of 15 films
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday released the lineup of international movies that will compete in the competition section during the festival. Three Indian films, ''Bridge'' by Kripal Kalita, ''A Dog And His Man'' by Siddharth Tripathy and Ganesh Vinayakan's ''Thaen'' have made it into the list,which includes best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world.

The list also includes Portugal's ''The Domain'', directed by Tiago Guedes; ''Into The Darkness'' from Denmark by Anders Refn; director Kamen Kalev's ''February'' from Bulgaria and France; ''My Best Part '' by Nicolas Maury; Piotr Domalewski's ''I Never Cry'' from Poland and Ireland; and ''La Veronica'' by Leonardo Medel from Chile. The selected 15 films will compete for the Golden Peacock (best film) as well as Silver Peacock awards for best director and best actor (male and female).

Kalita-helmed ''Bridge'' is set in Assam and portrays the story of Jonaki, a strong and independent woman who endures a lot in her life at a young age. While Vinayakan's ''Thaen'' chronicles the story of a couple living with their mute daughter in the Nilgiris forest.

In his feature ''A Dog And His Man'', Tripathy examines the human consequences of industrial development projects. South Korea's ''Light For The Youth''; Spain's ''Red Moon Tide''; Iran's ''Dream About Sohrab''; ''The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night'' from Afghanistan and Iran; Taiwan's ''The Silent Forest''; and ''The Forgotten'' from Ukraine and Switzerland are also part of the competition.

Golden Peacock carries a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh while the best director award has a prize of Rs 15 lakh. The best actor award (male and female) entails a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

The movies are also eligible to compete for Special Jury Award, which is given to a film or an individual for his/her artistic contribution to the movie. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPLs governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, leagues chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a vir...

Trump's comments directly led to violence, says UK's Priti Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the awful scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and Ame...

People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021