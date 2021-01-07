I'm a bad salesman but looking for work like everyone, says 'Nukkad' actor Sameer Khakhar

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV show ''Nukkad'', ''Circus'' and recent film ''Serious Men'', says he is looking for acting offers that will help him show his versatility.

A tweet last week from a film journalist, informing industry people that Khakhar was looking for work, had caught the attention of industry people including actors Satish Shah, Gulshan Devaiah.

When reached out, Khakhar, 67, who was last seen in the role of a minister in Sudhir Mishra's ''Serious Men'', said he not ''tired yet''.

“Everybody is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work I mean approaching and applying for a job. In case of actors, it is a daily exercise with every film or show. But I am a bad salesman. ''I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet,” Khakhar told PTI in an interview.

The actor, whose other notable works include “Shrimaan Shrimati”, “Parinda”, “Shehzaade”, ''Jai Ho'', had left for the US in the '90s but made a comeback in 2008.

''I am open to play any kind of role that is good and challenges me. Even today when I work on any project, I start from zero I put my head into the script and absorb everything that I can.” Khakhar said he did not like being trapped in the role of drunkard for the longest time courtsey the popularity of his character of Khopadi in ''Nukkad'' (1986), directed by Kundan Shah and Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

“I said no to a lot of films because I didn’t want to do anything similar every time,” he said about his decision to move to the US where he enrolled in a computer software course and worked at a company as Java developer till recession hit in 2008.

“When I came back I could only think of working in films again. I am glad I got work, I did a show called ‘Bandini’ and a few more serials and films including ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Saksham’,” Khakhar said. “Change is a constant thing you have to adapt to it. You can’t be rigid saying I will only do films or TV or only this kind of a role,” he added.

Recalling how his most famous role came about, Khakhar said a chance meeting with noted filmmakers Kundan Shah and Saeed Mirza helped him land the part, which was initially supposed to feature in only two-three episodes in ''Nukkad''.

''They (makers) thought this character could be utilised in the serial (more) and the number of episodes kept increasing. What interested me about this role was that he was a drunkard but rational. ''We all worked in creating this role. Saeed sahab told me he is a lost man in the city and is innocent. That sentence triggered a lot of things in me.I didn’t sleep for a few days, trying to understand the mindset of the character,” he recalled.

The actor will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s web-series “Sunflower”, where he plays a hypochondriac and in “Saksham”, a scrap dealer.

