Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:04 IST
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker sells 1.4mn disc, wins top UK home entertainment title of 2020
The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has named 'Joker' the highest grossing home entertainment title of 2020 in the UK.

With over 1.4 million copies sold across disc, electronic sell through (EST) and TVOD (transactional video-on-demand), the Todd Philip directorial has even crossed the sales figures of Frozen 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, 1917 and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Earlier, after getting a green light from Warner Bros. in 2019, Collider confirmed that Joker 2 is officially under production.

Joker's success is a testament to the growing popularity of digital screaming services, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many people to stay at home and change their TV-viewing habits for good.

As per the report of Official Charts Company, Futuresource Consulting and Kantar, the BASE figures indicate that the home entertainment sector grew by 26 percent in 2020, bringing the total market value to $4.47 billion USD.

"With the pandemic affecting all corners of life across 2020, evolution in the video category has undoubtedly advanced. The digital transactional video has arguably been a beneficiary of conditions that forced people to stay home, as more than two million new customers joined millions more already engaging with EST and VOD content, uncovering a depth and breadth of diverse catalogue and new release content available without a subscription," said Liz Bales, chief executive of the BASE.

"This shift to digital doesn't diminish the resilience of physical formats, though, as evidenced by the performance of TV and catalogue content on the disc, and by the strength of premium formats like Blu-ray and 4K UHD both underlining that many viewers are still driven by the collection and the access to the best possible home viewing experience that disc provides," she added.

Meanwhile, subscription video on demand (SVOD) services such as Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video grew by 42 percent last year during lockdown and now represent 74 percent of the total market value.

Let us notify you that Joker 2, the highly anticipated movie doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood celebs and movies.

