Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Has Disney taken final decision to remove Johnny Depp?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:57 IST
Currently there are two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are under production. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean fans are all ears for any good news about the sixth installment. To their disappointment, Express.co.uk recently reported that Johnny Depp would not come back as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean upcoming sequel.

Fans cannot imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Jonny Depp but the recent controversy of his personal relationship is taking a toll on his professional life.

Earlier in 2017, he lost the Warner Bros. third movie prequel Harry Potter's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The same year also saw Johnny Depp's film The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales performing below par in box office, collecting only USD 794 million worldwide against a production budget of between USD 230 to 320 million. Critics blame the films poor performance on Johnny Depp's personal life controversies which they believe has turned away many of his fans from watching the movie.

Johnny Depp is having a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard and against a British newspaper. He strongly denies the allegation of domestic violence against him. Many new rumors are popping up these days surrounding his legal battle with Amber Heard. Thus, we are not going to discuss those things here.

However, a petition was launched which is still active on Change.org, urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's returning. Fans are free to sign and post their comments if they want to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The petition till date has accumulated over 400,000 signatures.

Currently, there are two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are under production. Both the versions are the reboots of popular franchise. Disney hired Pirates of the Caribbean writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl writer and filmmaker Craig Mazin to work on the story at an advanced level. It is also announced actress Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean. The other actors are likely to see returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa.

The renowned film Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to confirm its official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

