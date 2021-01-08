Left Menu
DC's 'Justice Society: World War II' sets voice cast

Fans of DC Universe have a reason to rejoice as a new project 'Justice Society

08-01-2021
DC's 'Justice Society: World War II' sets voice cast
Fans of DC Universe have a reason to rejoice as a new project 'Justice Society: World War II' is set to join the family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Justice Society: World War II' will feature an ensemble voice cast led by Stana Katic as Wonder Woman and Matt Bomer as The Flash.

This will be the first one of the 42 films of the universe, to star the team of heroes known as the Justice Society. The team in the comics first appeared during the Second World War. Others who are a part of the cast of the film are Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, and Darin De Paul as Roosevelt.

The film is being directed by Jeff Wamester from a script of Meghan Fitzmartin and Jeremy Adams. 'Justice Society: World War II' is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. (ANI)

