Jenna Leigh Green joins John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'The Survivalist'

''The Loudest Voice'' actor Jenna Leigh Green has boarded the cast of upcoming pandemic thriller ''The Survivalist''. To be directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie will feature actors John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the lead.

Green joins the cast which also includes actors Ruby Modine and Thaddeus Street, reported Deadline.

Keeyes will direct the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers.

Set a year-and-a-half after the fall of civilisation from a virus outbreak, the story follows a former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers), forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by a psychopath (Malkovich) who believes he's going to use her to save the world.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing through their Yale Productions banner alongside Keeyes.

Executive producers on the project include Michael J Rothstein, Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory Ruden, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, and Bill Green.

