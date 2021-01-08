Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:41 IST
One Piece manga is officially available online on the VIZ Media and Manga Plus official websites. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga lovers are quite disappointed after learning that the release of One Piece Chapter 1001 has been postponed. Earlier we informed you that it could be released on January 10. However, now its release date has been pushed back for one more week.

Although the manga lovers are in distress, they still continue browsing to know what they can see in One Piece Chapter 1001. They strong believe that One Piece's plot will take new turns and twists after the completion of 1000 chapters.

In our previous post, we revealed One Piece Chapter 1001 would show shifting of focus from Luffy and Zoro to the other straw hats pirates. The manga lovers will be quite surprised to see some cool combo attacks.

Zoro and Killer will be seen working together in One Piece Chapter 1001 to cut down slashes. Luffy and Kid are making their arms bigger with devil fruit powers and punching Kaido together will be a sight to see, BlockToro noted.

While Law doesn't attack anyone directly, he could surely use his powers to teleport Big Mom into Kaido's Thunder Bagua attack and make sure the Yonkos hit each other. BlockToro noted that Zoro is holding Oden's sword Enma that means he will surely cut down Kaido in One Piece Chapter 1001 and there is also the legend of slaying a dragon.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1001 reveal that Nami and Usopp run into X Drake and ask him for help dealing with Page One and Ulti. BlockToro reveals Drake is confused but then he sees Page One and Ulti coming that way and understands why they asked for help.

One Piece manga is officially available online on the VIZ Media and Manga Plus official websites. The websites are also releasing previous chapters for free in celebration of One Piece Chapter 1000 each week. The free users can read up to three of the manga latest chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1001 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The spoilers are expected to be out five to six days before the manga's original release. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

