Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hrithik Roshan stuns as he shares 'pretend shot' for Instagram

By sharing a pretend shot of listening to music, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday treated fans to a close-up video.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:34 IST
Hrithik Roshan stuns as he shares 'pretend shot' for Instagram
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing a pretend shot of listening to music, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday treated fans to a close-up video. The 'War' star took to Instagram, in which he pretended listening to music and nodding his head on the beats.

In the close-up video, Roshan who is seen sporting a blue crew neck blue T-shirt as he mesmerises his fans with his million-dollar smile. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star ended the clip with a wink to his followers.

By the looks of it, seems like the actor is listening to one of his favourite track, however, Roshan, in the caption, unveiled that he was pretending to listen to music. He wrote, "There wasnt any music playing .#pretendshotforinsta." Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 45 minutes of being posted. Many fans chimed into the comments section and left sweet comments in the form or red heart and fire emoticons, in awe of the video. Of late, the 'Krishh' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Roshan shared a stunning picture and termed it as a 'serious selfie'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as Indias man with the golden arm on Friday, claiming four Australia wickets and then producing a moment of sheer brilliance to prove why he is considered one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket. The all-rou...

Australia opposition leader taken to hospital after car crash-newspaper

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure on Friday after a car accident in Sydney, the Australian newspaper reported. A representative of Albanese told the newspaper the federal Labor le...

With no turn on offer, the plan was to vary pace and create angles: Jadeja

The plan was to vary pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer, said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his four wicket haul reduced Australia to 338 on day two of the third Test here on Friday. Jadeja r...

Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

Taiwan said on Friday it welcomed the upcoming visit of a US ambassador to the island in the final week of the Trump presidency in a move that China has already strongly warned against.The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021