Hrithik Roshan stuns as he shares 'pretend shot' for Instagram

By sharing a pretend shot of listening to music, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday treated fans to a close-up video. The 'War' star took to Instagram, in which he pretended listening to music and nodding his head on the beats.

In the close-up video, Roshan who is seen sporting a blue crew neck blue T-shirt as he mesmerises his fans with his million-dollar smile. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star ended the clip with a wink to his followers.

By the looks of it, seems like the actor is listening to one of his favourite track, however, Roshan, in the caption, unveiled that he was pretending to listen to music. He wrote, "There wasnt any music playing .#pretendshotforinsta." Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 45 minutes of being posted. Many fans chimed into the comments section and left sweet comments in the form or red heart and fire emoticons, in awe of the video. Of late, the 'Krishh' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Roshan shared a stunning picture and termed it as a 'serious selfie'. (ANI)

