Visva-Bharati suspends professor who alllged irregularities in appointment of colleague

Visva-Bharati authorities havesuspended a professor who recently alleged irregularities inthe appointment of a colleague and even wrote to the presidentand the prime minister about it.

The professor also made derogatory remarks against hiscolleague in the allegations, the varsity said.

The decision to suspend him was taken at an executivecouncil meeting of the varsity late on Thursday.

''The Visva-Bharati executive council... decided thatdisciplinary proceedings is to be initiated followingapplicable rules against Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya and alsodecided to place him under suspension with immediateeffect...,'' the notice said.

Bhattacharya, who is also the president of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, had shared allegationsagainst the colleague about ''irregularities'' in hisappointment as a 'patha bhavana' (open-air school) head on aWhatsApp group.

He had then forwarded the accusations in an e-mail toPrime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The suspended professor's colleague had earlier lodgeda written complaint to the varsity against Bhattacharya.

''It is further conveyed that during the period thatthis order shall remain in force, the headquarters of ProfBhattacharya will be Santiniketan and that he will not leavethe headquarters without obtaining the prior writtenpermission of the undersigned,'' the suspension notice signedby the acting registrar added.

Visva-Bharati authorities could not be contacted forcomments.

