Visva-Bharati suspends professor who alllged irregularities in appointment of colleague

Visva-Bharati suspends professor who alllged irregularities in appointment of colleaguePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:16 IST
Visva-Bharati authorities havesuspended a professor who recently alleged irregularities inthe appointment of a colleague and even wrote to the presidentand the prime minister about it.
The professor also made derogatory remarks against hiscolleague in the allegations, the varsity said.
The decision to suspend him was taken at an executivecouncil meeting of the varsity late on Thursday.
''The Visva-Bharati executive council... decided thatdisciplinary proceedings is to be initiated followingapplicable rules against Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya and alsodecided to place him under suspension with immediateeffect...,'' the notice said.
Bhattacharya, who is also the president of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, had shared allegationsagainst the colleague about ''irregularities'' in hisappointment as a 'patha bhavana' (open-air school) head on aWhatsApp group.
He had then forwarded the accusations in an e-mail toPrime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.
The suspended professor's colleague had earlier lodgeda written complaint to the varsity against Bhattacharya.
''It is further conveyed that during the period thatthis order shall remain in force, the headquarters of ProfBhattacharya will be Santiniketan and that he will not leavethe headquarters without obtaining the prior writtenpermission of the undersigned,'' the suspension notice signedby the acting registrar added.
Visva-Bharati authorities could not be contacted forcomments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's freedom struggle had roots in Bhakti Movement: PM Narendra Modi at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati. PTI SUS PNT SK SK SK
Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad meet President Ram Nath Kovind to seek withdrawal of farm laws.
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision for Visva-Bharati also essence of 'Atamanirbhar Bharat', says PM Narendra Modi. PTI SUS PNT SK SK
Visva-Bharati embodiment of philosophy, vision and hard work of Guru Rabindranath Tagore: PM Narendra Modi at Visva-Bharati.
No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister: Home Minister Amit Shah.