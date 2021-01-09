Left Menu
Vera Farmiga to headline horror movie 'Bad Bloom'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:47 IST
Actor Vera Farmiga will be playing the lead role in upcoming horror feature ''Bad Bloom''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farmgia, known for starring in ''Conjuring'' series and ''The Orphan'', will also produce the project.

Bryce McGuire, who previously directed short films ''Night Swim'' and ''The White Room'', will make his feature directorial debut with the movie.

The story is about a family living in isolation on a remote island to keep an unknown creature at bay.

''Their tightly-guarded reality begins to unravel when one of the children learns the monster they feared is not the monster they envisioned,'' the official plotline read.

Jon Rubinstein and Galt Niederhoffer will produce ''Bad Bloom'' under the Authentic Management banner, alongside Renn Hawkey of Ruminant Films.

Farmiga will next star in ''The Sopranos'' prequel ''The Many Saints of Newark''. The actor recently joined the cast of Marvel Studios/Disney Plus series ''Hawkeye'', co-starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield.

