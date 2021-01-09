Left Menu
Anupam Kher thanks Parineeti Chopra for joining his book launch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Saturday penned a note of thanks to Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra for joining his book launch.

09-01-2021
Anupam Kher with Parineeti Chopra. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Saturday penned a note of thanks to Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra for joining his book launch. The book launch of 'Your Best Day Is Today' by the 65-year-old actor saw a very interesting mix of audience, from corporate to authors to celebrities at The Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

The same was attended by the 'Ishaqzaade' actor Parineeti Chopra. Extending his gratitude to the actor, Kher shared a picture featuring himself with Chopra and penned a thankful note on his social media handles. "Thank you dearest @parineetichopra for your love, warmth and whistles at the launch of my book #YourBestDayIsToday. Your energy is infectious and so is your generosity. Love and prayers always," his caption read on Instagram.

The social gathering was also joined by the renowned delegates such as Neerja Birla (spouse of Kumar Manglam Birla) with her children, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Indian motivational speaker and author Gaur Gopal Das, Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and many others. (ANI)

