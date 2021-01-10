Madhuri Dixit spends 'Boooyaaah' Sunday with her dog

Left Menu
'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday treated her fans with a 'paw-some' picture of herself with her pet dog Carmelo.

Madhuri Dixit Nene with her dog (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday treated her fans with a 'paw-some' picture of herself with her pet dog Carmelo. The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to Instagram to share the adorable picture.

The picture has the 53-year-old actor's only upper half of the face visible while the lower half is superimposed by her dog's face as it sits with her. Madhuri appears to be working in the picture as she is seen holding a laptop in her one hand while she holds her dog with her other hand.

"Boooyaaah!," she wrote in the caption keeping it simple. The 'Devdas' actor is seen dressed in a comfy patterned kurta in the picture.

This isn't the first time that the dancing diva has shared a picture of herself spending time with her pet. She keeps sharing such pictures and videos with her fans on social media. (ANI)

