Amitabh Bachchan extends 'World Hindi Day' greetings to people

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday extended 'World Hindi Day' greetings to fans and countrymen. The 'Don' actor took to Twitter to hail the nation and its mother tongue. He posted three pictures from which one reads a famous quote of Father of India Mahatma Gandhi "Rashtrabhasha ke bina rashtra goonga hai." (Translation: A nation is dumb without a national language)

While the other two pictures posted by the star are artworks from his fan that features him with a Hindi language customized backdrop. Alongside the pictures, he tweeted "Vishwa Hindi Diwas ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein!," with a flag of India emoticon. (Translation: Many many best wishes of World Hindi Day!) 'World Hindi Day' is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world. (ANI)

