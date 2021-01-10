Left Menu
1 dead, 143 hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:22 IST
1 dead, 143 hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 55-year-old man died and 143people, including women, have been hospitalized after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in the neighboring Vikarabad district, officials said on Sunday.

The villagers were admitted to various hospitals in the district since Friday night after some of them fell unconscious and others experienced nausea, vomited, and felt giddy, they said.

Seventeen among them were treated as outpatients and the condition of the others is stable, officials said.

They said the exact cause of the man's death would be known only after the post-mortem and added that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

