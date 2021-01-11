Left Menu
Janhvi Kapoor to feature in Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:39 IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has begun shooting for ''Good Luck Jerry'' in Punjab, the film's producer Aanand L Rai announced on Monday.

The movie, backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Rai, known for directing films like ''Raanjhanaa'' and ''Tanu Weds Manu'' series, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film featuring Kapoor.

''Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today!'' the filmmaker wrote.

''Good Luck Jerry'' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March.

This is Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in Karan Johar-backed ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl''.

Presented by Subaskaran and Rai, ''Good Luck Jerry'' is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

