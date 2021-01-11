Get ready for new and different: Kevin Feige on 'WandaVision' kickstarting MCU phase 4

As Marvel Studios gears up to launch the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the upcoming Disney Plus series ''WandaVision'', the company's head Kevin Feige has promised a ''new and different'' experience for the fans of the superhero franchise.

Debuting in India on January 15 on Disney + Hotstar Premium, ''WandaVision'' is a mash-up of classic sitcoms and large-scale Marvel action. The nine-part limited series explores the relationship between 'just married' Marvel superheroes -- Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision.

“I hope it says get ready for the new and the different. I hope all of our movies have said that but certainly with the Disney Plus opportunities, it has allowed us to expand creatively what we do,'' Feige said at the virtual global press conference for ''WandaVision''. The studio was initially planning to start its new phase with ''The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'', but due the coronavirus pandemic the production on the mini-series got delayed resulting in reshuffling of the MCU release calender.

Feige said even though the team was not prepared to make sudden changes amid the pandemic, they are happy to have ''WandaVision'' as their first release on the OTT platform. ''The unexpected has often served Marvel Studios well. And it has served us well in this case, because this show being our first one I love how bold it is, I love how different it is.

''I love as I said before, it is something you can only see on a Disney Plus. We have things that you will only be able to see initially in theatres. We have things that could end and are made for that. And this is very much made to be seen week after week on television, which is very different for us,'' he added. Directed by Matt Shakman and penned by Jac Schaeffer, the series will stay true to Marvel's trend of dropping easter eggs, but with a sitcom twist. Feige said the team has used commercials and advertisement to drop brief hints at an evil presence and will act as a bridge between the past and future MCU projects. “Other truths of the show begin to leak out, and commercials was an early idea for that. And if this is the very first Marvel MCU thing you’re watching, it’s just a strange version of a ’50s commercial or a ’60s commercial that you’ll have to keep watching the series to understand.

''If you have been watching the movies, you might be able to start connecting what those things mean to the past,'' he added. ''WandaVision'' also features actors Kathryn Hahn as nosy neighbor Agnes and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Carol Danver’s best friend Maria. Actors Kat Dennings and Randall Park are reprising their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)