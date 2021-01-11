Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey are dating

Putting months of speculation to rest, ''Black Panther'' star Michael B Jordan and actor Lori Harvey are confirmed to be in a relationship after the couple shared pictures of each other on Instagram.

Jordan, 33, shared two dark and grainy photos with Harvey, the stepdaughter of host and comic Steve Harvey, on Sunday evening on social media. He also tagged Harvey in the pictures as well as photographer Leo Volcy, whose Instagram bio described him as Jordan's creative director.

Harvey, 23, shared two polaroids shot with the actor-producer and captioned them with a heart emoji.

According to US Weekly, the couple sparked romance rumours when they were spotted arriving in her hometown of Atlanta together just before Thanksgiving last year. While Harvey's last reported relationship was with rapper Future, Jordan was previously linked to model Cindy Bruna.

