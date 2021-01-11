Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey are dating

Putting months of speculation to rest, Black Panther star Michael B Jordan and actor Lori Harvey are confirmed to be in a relationship after the couple shared pictures of each other on Instagram.Jordan, 33, shared two dark and grainy photos with Harvey, the stepdaughter of host and comic Steve Harvey, on Sunday evening on social media.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:12 IST
Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey are dating

Putting months of speculation to rest, ''Black Panther'' star Michael B Jordan and actor Lori Harvey are confirmed to be in a relationship after the couple shared pictures of each other on Instagram.

Jordan, 33, shared two dark and grainy photos with Harvey, the stepdaughter of host and comic Steve Harvey, on Sunday evening on social media. He also tagged Harvey in the pictures as well as photographer Leo Volcy, whose Instagram bio described him as Jordan's creative director.

Harvey, 23, shared two polaroids shot with the actor-producer and captioned them with a heart emoji.

According to US Weekly, the couple sparked romance rumours when they were spotted arriving in her hometown of Atlanta together just before Thanksgiving last year. While Harvey's last reported relationship was with rapper Future, Jordan was previously linked to model Cindy Bruna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...

PDM to stage power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, which aims to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, will be holding a rally on Monday in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021