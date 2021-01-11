Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-born renowned Pakistani Urdu poet Naseer Turabi dies

India-born renowned Pakistani Urdu poet and author Naseer Turabi has died of a heart attack in Karachi.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:47 IST
India-born renowned Pakistani Urdu poet Naseer Turabi dies

India-born renowned Pakistani Urdu poet and author Naseer Turabi has died of a heart attack in Karachi. He was 75.

Turabi, who was born on June 15, 1945 in Hyderabad Deccan, is survived by his wife and two sons, Dawn News reported on Monday.

He died of a heart attack here on Sunday evening, the paper said.

Turabi was laid to rest at Wadi-a-Hussain graveyard here on Monday.

His father, Allama Rasheed Turabi, was a renowned religious scholar who migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947 and settled in Karachi.

Turabi obtained an MA in Journalism from Karachi University in 1962. He started his journey as a poet in 1962. His most famous work includes the ghazal 'Woh Humsafar Tha', which he wrote against the backdrop of the Dhaka Fall in 1971. This ghazal was later used as the soundtrack for 2011 Pakistani drama serial, Humsafar. Turabi's first compilation of poetry 'Aks-e-Faryadi' was published in 2000. Along with his literary services, Turabi held key positions in several prominent institutions of Urdu literature.

He served as an executive member of Pakistan Writer's Guild and a member of Area Study Centre, Europe's board of governors. Turabi was honoured with the Allama Iqbal Award by the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation

Most euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday, with German yields holding below recent five-week highs, on expectations that monetary stimulus will remain in place for some time as the bloc grapples with a new variant of the coronavirus. Borr...

Govt teacher dies after being found with hands, legs tied in Jaipur: Police

A 55-year-old woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.Vigya Devi 55 was the s...

States must ensure no rumours regarding vaccination get spread; Social, religious groups need to be involved in this: PM Modi.

States must ensure no rumours regarding vaccination get spread Social, religious groups need to be involved in this PM Modi....

UK pledges $4 bln to nature and biodiversity protection

Britain will allocate 3 billion pounds 4 billion over five years to projects aimed at protecting and restoring nature and biodiversity, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The money will come from an existing commitment of 11.6 bill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021