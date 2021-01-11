Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt teacher dies after being found with hands, legs tied in Jaipur: Police

A 55-year-old woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.Vigya Devi 55 was the sister of an RAS officer posted as a sub-divisional magistrate SDM in Jaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:15 IST
Govt teacher dies after being found with hands, legs tied in Jaipur: Police

A 55-year-old woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.

Vigya Devi (55) was the sister of an RAS officer posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jaipur. She was a government teacher and posted in Jaipur collectorate on deputation.

“The matter came to light when her relatives reached the house in the morning. She was lying unconscious. Her hands and legs were tied. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died,” police said.

Additional DCP Avanish Kumar said the woman was a widow and her son lives in Bhopal.

“Prima facie, it does not appear to be a case of loot as all valuables were safe in the house. CCTV footage installed in the area is being examined to ascertain who entered her house in the morning,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are Vihari and Ashwin, says BCCI VP Shukla

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwins blockathon helped India eke out a draw against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla feels India has finally found its new wall. Batting out 258 balls, ...

Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 in...

Spirit of national pride paramount for building structure like Atal tunnel: Rajnath

A spirit of national pride is of paramount importance for building a great structure like Atal tunnel, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.The strategically important 9.02-km tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughou...

Centre to bear expenses for first round of vaccination, jabs for 30 cr in first few months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021