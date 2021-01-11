Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:24 IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

Kohli, who shared the news on Twitter, said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

''We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. ''Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,'' Kohli said in a statement.

Former cricketer RP Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, and actors Angad Bedi and Rakul Preet Singh were among the first to congratulate the couple on becoming parents.

RP Singh welcomed Kohli to the ''Father's club'', adding ''the greatest feeling of being a dad is even sweeter'' when the first baby is a daughter.

''Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi (goddess Lakshmi has arrived)'' wrote Bedi.

Sharma, who is also the co-founder of the banner Clean Slate Filmz, had a great 2020 work wise as two of her productions -- Netflix film ''Bulbbul'' and Amazon Prime Video web series ''Paatal Lok'' -- garnered favourable reviews from both audiences and critics.

As an actor, she last appeared in the 2018 film ''Zero'', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Regarded as one of the best contemporary batsmen in the world, India cricket captain Kohli was recently granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia. ''He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,'' Board secretary Jay Shah had said in a press release in November.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya retweeted Kohli's tweet and extended his best wishes to the couple.

''Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before,'' Pandya wrote. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter and wrote that daughters are the ''biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest!'' ''Congratulations @anushkasharma @imVkohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting,'' he wrote.

Actor Rahul Bose tweeted, ''Many many congratulations. A happy day all around!'' PTI JUR RDS SHD RDS BKBK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are Vihari and Ashwin, says BCCI VP Shukla

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwins blockathon helped India eke out a draw against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla feels India has finally found its new wall. Batting out 258 balls, ...

Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 in...

Spirit of national pride paramount for building structure like Atal tunnel: Rajnath

A spirit of national pride is of paramount importance for building a great structure like Atal tunnel, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.The strategically important 9.02-km tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughou...

Centre to bear expenses for first round of vaccination, jabs for 30 cr in first few months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021