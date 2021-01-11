Alita: Battle Angel 2: Robert Rodriguez says ‘I would love to do another one’

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is a highly demanded movie and fans are waiting for near two years for its release. On February 6, 2019, the producer James Cameron and the director Robert Rodriguez hinted that the movie could get more sequels. They revealed that they are in plan to make Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future.

Alita: Battle Angel is Robert Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. It grossed 85.8 million USD in the United States and Canada, and 319.1 million USD in other territories, for a worldwide total of 405 million USD, against a production budget of 170 million USD. There was critics' reaction about poor performances at the box office but gained a success online streaming service.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Robert Rodriguez stated that people would love to see the next sequel. The streaming services have opened many opportunities to plan Alita: Battle Angel 2 and he would love to do that.

"I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea," said the director.

However, in April 2020, Christoph Waltz, who played as Dr. Dyson Ido in Alita: Battle Angel, told that he had not heard any discussion on making Alita: Battle Angel 2 in future, Disney could take the decision following its (Disney's) acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

"Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything," said Christoph Waltz in April last year.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

