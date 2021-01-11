Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Robert Rodriguez says ‘I would love to do another one’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:31 IST
Alita: Battle Angel 2: Robert Rodriguez says ‘I would love to do another one’
In a recent interview with Forbes, Robert Rodriguez stated that people would love to see Alita: Battle Angel 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is a highly demanded movie and fans are waiting for near two years for its release. On February 6, 2019, the producer James Cameron and the director Robert Rodriguez hinted that the movie could get more sequels. They revealed that they are in plan to make Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future.

Alita: Battle Angel is Robert Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. It grossed 85.8 million USD in the United States and Canada, and 319.1 million USD in other territories, for a worldwide total of 405 million USD, against a production budget of 170 million USD. There was critics' reaction about poor performances at the box office but gained a success online streaming service.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Robert Rodriguez stated that people would love to see the next sequel. The streaming services have opened many opportunities to plan Alita: Battle Angel 2 and he would love to do that.

"I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea," said the director.

However, in April 2020, Christoph Waltz, who played as Dr. Dyson Ido in Alita: Battle Angel, told that he had not heard any discussion on making Alita: Battle Angel 2 in future, Disney could take the decision following its (Disney's) acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

"Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything," said Christoph Waltz in April last year.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3: Release delayed, Downey Jr lobbies for Johnny Depp

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are Vihari and Ashwin, says BCCI VP Shukla

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwins blockathon helped India eke out a draw against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla feels India has finally found its new wall. Batting out 258 balls, ...

Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 in...

Spirit of national pride paramount for building structure like Atal tunnel: Rajnath

A spirit of national pride is of paramount importance for building a great structure like Atal tunnel, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.The strategically important 9.02-km tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughou...

Centre to bear expenses for first round of vaccination, jabs for 30 cr in first few months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021