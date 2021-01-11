Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3: Release delayed, Downey Jr lobbies for Johnny Depp

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:21 IST
Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly trying hard to back the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp to join the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3. Image Credit: Facebook

Warner Bros. Pictures' Sherlock Holmes 2 premiered in December 2011. The detective movie lovers are waiting for nine years for Sherlock Holmes 3. The film was earlier scheduled for release in December 2020 but the director Dexter Fletcher has recently updated that the film's release would be delayed by a whole year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about Sherlock Holmes 3 release, the director said, "That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen."

Dexter Fletcher is mainly concerned that maintaining social distancing norms in film sets would be difficult during the pandemic. "How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world?.. And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated," he said.

In August 2015, in the promotion of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. the producer Lionel Wigram said that both Downey Jr. and Jude Law would reprise the role as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively.

As reported, Robert Downey Jr. is trying hard to back the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp to join the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3. Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, one of the co-producer of Sherlock Holmes 3 believe that Depp deserves a helping hand and expresses sympathy for his condition. They are the decades' friends of Johnny Depp.

All along with Susan Downey, the other co-producers are Dan Lin, Joel Silver, and Lionel Wigram. Bruce Berman is the executive producer of the film. Jared Harris and Eddie Marsan will return to play the role of Professor James Moriarty and Inspector Lestrade respectively.

Sherlock Holmes 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

