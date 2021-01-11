Theatres in Kerala to reopen on December 13

Theatres in Kerala, which had remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 inducedlockdown,will be reopened on January 13, Kerala Film Chamber ofCommerce officials said here on Monday.

Tamil film star Vijay starred 'Master' will be the firstmovie to be released in Kerala theatres that day, they said.

The decision to reopen the theatres was taken at ameeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials here,after the state government decided to address the KFCC's maindemands and concerns.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government announced thatit has decided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas fromJanuary to March 2021 along with 50 per cent reduction in thefixed charges on electricity during the lockdown period sinceMarch last year to help the film industry in the state.

Kerala Film Chamber officials said the government hasaddressed all their concerns and they were grateful to ChiefMinister Pinarayi Vijayan for the special interest he took inthe matter.

Giving its nod to reopen cinemas, the government onJanuary 1 had said theatres could reopen with 50 per centoccupancy and adhering to strict COVID- 19 guidelines.

Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied or onlyhalf the tickets sold, the government had said, adding thatthe health department's Covid protocol should be strictlyfollowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)