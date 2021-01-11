Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theatres in Kerala to reopen on December 13

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:59 IST
Theatres in Kerala to reopen on December 13

Theatres in Kerala, which had remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 inducedlockdown,will be reopened on January 13, Kerala Film Chamber ofCommerce officials said here on Monday.

Tamil film star Vijay starred 'Master' will be the firstmovie to be released in Kerala theatres that day, they said.

The decision to reopen the theatres was taken at ameeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials here,after the state government decided to address the KFCC's maindemands and concerns.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government announced thatit has decided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas fromJanuary to March 2021 along with 50 per cent reduction in thefixed charges on electricity during the lockdown period sinceMarch last year to help the film industry in the state.

Kerala Film Chamber officials said the government hasaddressed all their concerns and they were grateful to ChiefMinister Pinarayi Vijayan for the special interest he took inthe matter.

Giving its nod to reopen cinemas, the government onJanuary 1 had said theatres could reopen with 50 per centoccupancy and adhering to strict COVID- 19 guidelines.

Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied or onlyhalf the tickets sold, the government had said, adding thatthe health department's Covid protocol should be strictlyfollowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021