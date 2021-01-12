Left Menu
Sony delays release date of Jared Leto starrer 'Morbius'

The theatrical release of Jared Leto starrer comic book thriller 'Morbius' has been postponed by Sony as the studios are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the film industry.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:53 IST
Actor Jared Leto. Image Credit: ANI

The theatrical release of Jared Leto starrer comic book thriller 'Morbius' has been postponed by Sony as the studios are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the film industry. According to Variety, the movie, which has been delayed numerous times amid the COVID-19 crisis, was most recently scheduled to debut on March 19.

It is now slated to release in theatres on October 8, 2021. 'Morbious' has been written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and has been helmed by Daniel Espinosa.

As per Variety, th film based on the much-loved Marvel Comicbook character, the superhero flick revolves around a biochemist who turns into a vampire after curing himself of a rareblood disease. Most of the movies that were scheduled to release in early 2021 have been pushed back in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there are still some titles like Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' and 20th Century's 'The King's Man' that are set to release in the first few months of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

