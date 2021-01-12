Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:55 IST
Drugs case: Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala shop co-owner held
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, in connection with drugs case, an NCB official said.

The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in south Mumbai, has been famous as it is frequented by some celebrities.

Tiwari was apprehended by a team of the NCB after questioning, the official said.

His name cropped up during an investigation into a drugs case in which three persons, including a British national, were arrested with 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areas here on Saturday when he said.

The drugs included ganja, imported strains like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, the official said.

Tiwari was summoned by the NCB for questioning on Monday and his statement was recorded, he said.

Following the questioning, he was placed under arrest on Tuesday, the official said, adding that further probe into the case is on.

The NCB on Saturday arrested three persons, including a British national, for allegedly supplying imported strains of ganja in the metropolis, an official earlier said.

One of those arrested is a suspect in the drugs case being probed after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year, he added.

