Amitabh Bachchan terms son Abhishek's performance in 'Guru' as 'marvelous'

As his actor son Abhishek's superhit film 'Guru' clocked 14 years on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan termed the movie as 'fantastic' and his son's performance as 'marvelous.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:12 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As his actor son Abhishek's superhit film 'Guru' clocked 14 years on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan termed the movie as 'fantastic' and his son's performance as 'marvelous.' Bachchan's remarks came after a fan page on Twitter by the name of 'Thugs of Amitabh Bachchan' shared a video clip featuring stills from the movie and heaped praise on the father-son duo and the film.

The 78-year-old actor shared the tweet on his timeline and praised the film and his son's performance in it. "Yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous," he tweeted as he shared the post.

The Mani Ratnam directorial that featured Abhishek with his then-fiancee and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai performed significantly well on the box-office and emerged as one of the most successful films of Junior Bachchan's career. (ANI)

